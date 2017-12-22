Police, deputies sent to Lambeau Field parking lot for 'possible disturbance with a vehicle'

GREEN BAY -- Police and fire crews were sent to the Lambeau Field parking lot Friday afternoon for what they describe as "a possible disturbance with a vehicle."

ESPN NFL Reporter Rob Demovsky shared photos on Twitter of sheriff's deputies cordoning off part of the lot:

Part of the Lambeau Field parking lot was just taped off by the Brown County Sheriff after an incident in the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/a7BPdO2Jwf — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 22, 2017

There is no confirmed information yet on what caused the vehicle disturbance or if anyone was injured. Hundreds of volunteers were at Lambeau today to help shovel snow.

Police say the situation is actively developing, and ask the public to stay away from Green Bay Packers facilities at this time.

