Pedestrian killed in downtown Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department told WTMJ sister station TODAY'S TMJ4 that a pedestrian struck downtown has died.

The person was hit near the corner of North Water Street and West Kilbourn Avenue.

Milwaukee Police said the deadly crash happened at 2:45 p.m.

The victim is an adult woman. Lifesaving measures were taken to try to save her, but she died from her injuries.

The driver, also an adult woman according to TODAY'S TMJ4, remained on scene and was cooperating with police.