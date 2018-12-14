Packers fan loses bid to wear team colors at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (AP) - A Green Bay Packers fan has lost a court battle to wear green and gold on the sidelines of Soldier Field, home of the rival Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Tribune reports a federal judge on Thursday denied a request by Russell Beckman for a temporary restraining order and injunction so he could wear Packers' attire on the sidelines during pregame warmups before the lawsuit he filed last year is decided.

Beckman has Bears season tickets. A team rewards program lets season ticket holders stand on the sideline during pregame warmups.

The Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, resident argues the Bears' rule prohibiting fans from wearing opposing team gear on the sidelines violates his rights to free speech.

The Bears face the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

