Olympic gold medalists Matt Hamilton, Alex Rigsby to come to Milwaukee Admirals game

Two of Wisconsin's own Olympic gold medalists are expected to bring their hardware with them when they appear Sunday at a Milwaukee Admirals game.

Matt Hamilton, McFarland's own Olympic champion in men's curling, and women's hockey goalie Alex Rigsby (a former UW Badger) will each take part in activities surrounding the game against Iowa at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Each will be introduced to the crowd, then have a chance to meet fans during the first intermission.

Hamilton helped the men's curling team win five straight must-win matches to earn Team USA's first-ever curling gold medal.

Rigsby was part of Team USA's women's hockey gold medal, beating Canada in a shootout after 20 years without gold.