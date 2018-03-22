Olympic gold medalists Matt Hamilton, Alex Rigsby to come to Milwaukee Admirals game

Jay Sorgi
5:08 PM, Mar 22, 2018

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Matt Hamilton of the United States reacts during the game against Sweden during the Curling Men's Gold Medal game on day fifteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 24, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Richard Heathcote
Two of Wisconsin's own Olympic gold medalists are expected to bring their hardware with them when they appear Sunday at a Milwaukee Admirals game.

Matt Hamilton, McFarland's own Olympic champion in men's curling, and women's hockey goalie Alex Rigsby (a former UW Badger) will each take part in activities surrounding the game against Iowa at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Each will be introduced to the crowd, then have a chance to meet fans during the first intermission.

Hamilton helped the men's curling team win five straight must-win matches to earn Team USA's first-ever curling gold medal.

Rigsby was part of Team USA's women's hockey gold medal, beating Canada in a shootout after 20 years without gold.

