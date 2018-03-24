Officer to receive $200,000 to settle harassment claim

Associated Press
2:30 PM, Mar 20, 2018
A former female police officer has settled her claims of discrimination with the City of Green Bay for $200,000.

Stephanie Dantoin resigned from the force in March.

The case was part of misconduct and harassment investigation involving the night shift, according to Police Chief Andrew Smith.

"It's quite clear to me that she was treated poorly by some members, or, more specifically, former members of our department," Smith said.

Dantoin will withdraw a discrimination claim she filed with the state's Equal Rights Division as part of the agreement, according to the settlement.

She will receive a letter of recommendation signed by Smith, as well as health insurance coverage for the next year.

Dantoin will receive $134,000, with the remainder of the settlement amount going to attorneys, according to the settlement.

Dantoin could not be reached for comment.
 

