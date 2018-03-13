UPDATE: Oak Creek Police say two missing teens are found

the WTMJ News Team
10:21 AM, Mar 13, 2018
25 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update: Police say the two missing girls from Oak Creek have been located there.

Initial story

The Oak Creek Police Department is actively looking for two missing juveniles that were last reported together at 2 p.m. on Monday -- near Bender Park in the City of Oak Creek. 

Police say Tessa Meitner (left) is 13 years old and Jessalynn Gonzalez (right) is 16 years old.

Police ask any with information to call Det. Golombowski by phone at (414) 766-7627 or by e-mail at agolombowski@oakcreekwi.org, with any information about these missing girls.

As of mid-morning Tuesday, police had not released any other information.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top