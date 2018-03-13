Update: Police say the two missing girls from Oak Creek have been located there.

Initial story

The Oak Creek Police Department is actively looking for two missing juveniles that were last reported together at 2 p.m. on Monday -- near Bender Park in the City of Oak Creek.

Police say Tessa Meitner (left) is 13 years old and Jessalynn Gonzalez (right) is 16 years old.

Police ask any with information to call Det. Golombowski by phone at (414) 766-7627 or by e-mail at agolombowski@oakcreekwi.org, with any information about these missing girls.

As of mid-morning Tuesday, police had not released any other information.