New London Police: Don't eat candy given at St. Patrick's parade

NEW LONDON, Wis. -- New London Police warned against eating candy given out Saturday at a St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release. The piece of candy reportedly had an orange tint to it.

The department told parents to dispose of any candy handed out during the parade. The department opened an investigation into possible tainted candy Sunday morning, a release said.

Police stressed the reports have not been confirmed as of Sunday morning.

Anyone who may have experienced similar symptoms after eating candy is asked to contact the department at 920-982-8505.