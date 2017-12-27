Nearly 3,000 We Energies customers lose power Wednesday

MILWAUKEE -- Nearly 3,000 We Energies customers were left without power Wednesday morning.

According to the power company's outage map, just over 2,600 customers in Milwaukee were affected as of 10:00 a.m.

A downed wire at N. 37th St. and W. Custer Ave. caused the outage, We Energies says. There's no word yet as to when power is expected to be restored.

The outage is bounded by W. Thurston on the north, W. Fiebrantz on the south, N. 39th on the west, and N. 19th on the east.

See We Energies' outage map here.