You can get $1 margaritas at Applebee's all month long

(WXYZ) - Back by popular demand, Applebee's is once again offering cheap drinks all month long.
The company is offering $1 margaritas for the entire month of April. They originally ran this promotion in October but brought it back.
There isn't even a time limit on the drinks. They're available from open to close at every location.
"It's seriously just $1 - 100 pennies, that's all," the company said in a release."go ahead, put that dollar burning a hole in your pocket to good use and buy yourself something delicious."