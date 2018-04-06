Woman claims Ancestry.com DNA test proves her parents' fertility doctor is her father

A 36-year-old Washington woman is claiming that a DNA test she took on Ancestry.com showed that her biological father was her parents' fertility doctor, the Washington Post reported.

According to the WAPO, Kelli Rowlette's DNA test claimed that she had a parent-child relationship with Gerald E. Mortimer, a fertility doctor in Idaho. Rowlette said she did not know her mother used artificial insemination.

The doctor had diagnosed Rowlette's father with low sperm count, and her mother with a tipped uterus. Mortimer recommended inseminating Rowlette's mother with sperm from both her and an anonymous sperm donor. The sperm donor was said to have been at least 6-foot-tall, in college and had brown hair and blue eyes.

Mortimer had told her parents that he used a match for the sperm donation. Mortimer did not meet Rowlette's parents standards for sperm donation.

Mortimer was also listed as Rowlette's delivery doctor, and signed her birth certificate.

A lawsuit has been filed in federal court against Mortimer for fraud and medical negligence.

To read the Washington Post's full report, click here.