OCONOMOWOC, Wisc. - An email sent by a student to the principal and all of the freshmen at Oconomowoc High School prompted a police investigation into possible safety concerns.

The email accused a different student of being a threat and mentioned the fictional character Slender Man.

Police immediately investigated some of the claims in that email and the district says it determined there is no threat to student safety.

The email sent on Wednesday includes many personal details about the student and says the person "...believes she has multiple personalities...is the daughter of slenderman."

Slender Man became well-known in 2014, when two girls from Waukesha, Wisconsin — located about a half hour from Oconomowoc — said they stabbed their classmate 19 times to please the character.

They both were recently committed to mental health facilities.

In addition to mentioning Slender Man, the Oconomowoc student also claimed that this other student "wanted me to join her and two other girls in a cult-like group called the 'Trinity Sisters.'"

"I didn't find them to be true," said Alexis Zimmerman, a junior at the school.

She says she and many other students weren't concerned about what the email said but were more upset that it even went out.

"I don't think anyone found it as a threat," she said. "It was just, it wasn't something right to say about someone else."

Alexis' mother Nicole Gronitz says the school notified parents about the email, but she too wasn't concerned.

"It really didn't make me think twice about it," she said. "A lot of the stuff has just been kind of fake lately."

District officials would not comment on any disciplinary issues. The full statement from the district is below: