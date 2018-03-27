William Strampel, Nassar's former boss at MSU, charged with criminal sexual conduct

The former Dean of the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and boss of Dr. Larry Nassar is facing four different charges, including criminal sexual conduct, after his arrest on Monday night.

According to a court record, William Strampel is charged with fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of willful neglect of duty and common law offenses.

Fourth degree CSC includes force or coercion. It's expected Strampel will be arraigned on these charges in Ingham County on Tuesday afternoon.

Also Tuesday, the special prosecutor handling the investigation into MSU and Nassar will provide an update to the public.

William Forsyth will provide the update around 11:30 a.m. and be joined by others from the Michigan Attorney General's Office and Michigan State Police.