Watch: LeBron James spends entire timeout finding his daughter candy

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was a sweet interaction between LeBron James and his daughter Zhuri during Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

James was performing not only his duties on the court, but his fatherly duties off the court. He spent an entire timeout attempting to hunt down some candy for his daughter who was cheering him on in the crowd with his wife Savannah James.

Asking referees and bystanders on the sideline, James can be heard saying "You got candy on you?

LeBron's daughter wanted some candy mid-game.



Man on a mission. 🍭🍬🍫 pic.twitter.com/ymkWySC00Y — ESPN (@espn) December 22, 2017

We're not sure what candy Zhuri ending up getting but you can hear James telling his daughter "You're welcome" before getting back to the game.

The Cavs ended with a win against the Bulls, continuing the team's winning streak.