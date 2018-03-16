Video shows police helping resident out of Southern California mobile home before it explodes

A mobile home in Cypress, California, exploded moments after police helped a resident escape from the structure.



On Thursday afternoon, Cypress police officers and Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to reports of a mobile home on fire at the Cypress Mobile Home Park on Lincoln Avenue.



According to authorities, responding police were informed that one person was burned and another person was still inside the home.



Officers entered the burning home and found the person “attempting to extinguish the fire.” Officers then helped the person out of the residence just seconds before it exploded.





Cypress Residential Fire 3-15-18 from Cypress Police Department on Vimeo.



Crews were able to douse the flames before the fire spread to other mobile home units.



Authorities said one person was hospitalized with burn injuries of unknown severity.

No other serious injuries were immediately reported.