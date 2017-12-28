A shuttle van drove into a building in Seattle’s downtown shopping district about noon PT Thursday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The van hit the building at 5th Ave. and Pine St. that housed a Gap store, witnesses reported on social media.

Seattle Fire reported four patients were taken to the hospital.

White Van hit multiple victims on sidewalk in #Seattle. 5th and Pine. pic.twitter.com/8pwCYTLxsL — Kylie (@cryptokiely) December 28, 2017

At corner of 5th and Pine in downtown Seattle, driver of a white shuttle van appears to have crashed into the window of The Gap. Dozens of law enforcement, emergency personnel on the scene pic.twitter.com/z1x9zphPfr — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) December 28, 2017

Police and fire responding on 5th and Pine. #komonews pic.twitter.com/pvfVWNWizj — Brianna (@BriannaJBean) December 28, 2017