Trump pushes House Intel report findings

President Donald Trump on Friday promoted the House Intelligence Committee's findings on Russian meddling in the 2016 election as a way to vindicate himself from the investigation into potential collusion between his campaign and Russia.

"House Intelligence Committee votes to release final report. FINDINGS: (1) No evidence provided of Collusion between Trump Campaign & Russia. (2) The Obama Administrations Post election response was insufficient. (3) Clapper provided inconsistent testimony on media contacts," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The committee voted along party lines Thursday to release the Republican report on Russian meddling, which concludes the committee found no evidence of collusion between Trump's team and Russian officials.

Its findings also include that Russia conducted cyberattacks against US political institutions and sought to use social media to undermine the election. However, the report does not match the intelligence community's conclusion that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to help Trump win the presidency.

Democrats on the committee, however, rejected the report and accused their Republican colleagues of failing to conduct a proper investigation.

While Republicans say Thursday's vote marks the end of the House Intelligence Committee's probe, Democrats plan on pushing forward with their own investigation.