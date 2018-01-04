Travel nightmare: Winter storm wipes out thousands of flights

Thousands of flights across the United States have been scrapped or delayed as a winter storm sweeps across the East Coast.

More than 2,800 flights were wiped out before sunrise on Thursday, well before the worst of the storm for the Northeast, according to FlightAware.

East Coast travel hubs were hit hardest.

More than 90% of flights at New York's La Guardia Airport were canceled, the airport said on Twitter. American Airlines suspended departures from Boston on Thursday because of strong winds and heavy snow. And flights were severely restricted at Newark Liberty in New Jersey.

American, Delta, Southwest and United all warned passengers to expect long delays and cancellations at dozens of airports across the country.

Thirteen states from South Carolina to Maine are under a winter storm warning. Forecasters say the Northeast states can expect hurricane-force winter wind gusts and blinding snow.

The travel disruptions reached beyond flights and airports. Amtrak reduced service between New York and Boston and canceled trains between Washington and Newport News and Norfolk, Virginia.

Greyhound buses running between Montreal, Boston, New York, Washington and Atlantic City, New Jersey, were also canceled.