Too drunk to drive? AAA will tow you can your car home for free this weekend

Mean Jean
10:22 PM, Mar 15, 2018
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 29: A tow truck pulls an abandoned vehicle on an exit ramp along I-75 North during the winter storm January 29, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. Drivers and kids on school buses were stuck in their vehicles overnight as the wintery weather and accidents snarled roads and highways thoughout the region. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Daniel Shirey
For many, St. Patrick's Day and a green beer come hand-in-hand. But if you partake to much this weekend, and can't drive your car, you could be in luck.

AAA and Budweiser are teaming up again for their Tow to Go program — a program that will tow you AND your car home for FREE this weekend. 

Unlike most AAA services, Tow to Go is open to all divers, no just members. All AAA ask is that those who participate tip their drivers. The program begins Friday and will continue throughout the weekend until Sunday morning.

The companies have been partnering in the program for about 20 years.

Those who want to take advantage of the service should call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. For more info or to find out if your area is eligible, visit AAA Website.

 

