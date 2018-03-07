Thundersnow rocks New York City during massive winter storm

Justin Boggs
5:19 PM, Mar 7, 2018

New York City, along with other parts of the Northeastern United States, were getting pounded on Wednesday by a noisy winter storm, which could leave more than a foot of snow accumulation.

The winter storm was so intense on Wednesday, that many in New York City heard thundersnow, which only happens in the most intense of winter storms. 

The National Weather Service reported snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour in New York City. 

Here is video The Weather Channel captured of Wednesday's thundersnow event:

The thundersnow was also captured by eyewitnesses in New Jersey:

The National Weather Service defines thundersnow as, "Shallow layers of unstable air lead to enhanced upward motion, increasing snow growth and causing enough electric charge separation for lightning."

Good thing the National Weather Service had a definition of thundersnow, because Merriam-Webster was not even able to define Wednesday's event. 

📈 We don't have an entry for 'thundersnow,' but we do have:https://t.co/5iJqqQFHpM

— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) March 7, 2018

