Three people claiming custody to Charles Manson's remains

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three people are currently battling for custody of the remains of infamous cult leader Charles Manson, who died in Bakersfield, California late last year.

Jason Freeman, who claims to be Manson's grandson; Michael Brunner, who claims to be Manson's son and oldest living relative;, and Michael Channels, who was Manson's penpal for 30 years have all made claims to Masons's remains.

Manson was hospitalized at Mercy Hospital Downtown last November before he eventually died. His body has been in the possession of Kern County since.

In January, it was decided the fate of his remains would be decided through Kern County Superior Court.

At the last hearing on Jan. 31, both Manson's son's and grandson's attorneys hinted at possibly joining forces.

There have been multiple court hearings over who can lay claim to Manson's body and another to determine who will end up with his estate. The estate battle is going on in Los Angeles.