These were some of the most-engaging stories of 2017
A company that measures how consumers engage with digital content has released a list of articles that captivated audiences in 2017.
Chartbeat is a partner with some of the largest media organizations, and its list includes content from those partners.
How does it get engagement metrics for a piece of digital content?
"... we count up the amount of time (a user) spends with the page in an active browser tab — a foregrounded tab where the user has recently scrolled, typed, or moved their mouse — and then average that number across users," according to Chartbeat.
It also looks at referrals, or where a person's click came from; for some media those page clicks come from Facebook or other social media outlets. They also come from direct visits to the outlet's website, push alerts on a mobile phone, and more.
Here is the Top 10 from Chartbeat's most-engaging content of 2017 list:
• My Family's Slave, from The Atlantic
• I just wanted to survive, from ESPN
• Multiple weapons found in Las Vegas gunman's hotel room, from The New York Times
• Something went 'incredibly wrong' with Las Vegas gunman, brother says; from CNN
• Have smartphones destroyed a generation?, from The Atlantic
• Weapons cache found at Las Vegas shooter's home, from CNN
• Harvey Weinstein paid off sexual harassment accusers for decades, from The New York Times
• You may want to marry my husband, from The New York Times
• Pictures from women's marches on every continent, from The New York Times
• The lost children of Tuam, from The New York Times
Chartbeat's list includes 100 most-engaged stories. Click here for its full list.