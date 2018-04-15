Teen killed, two others hurt on way to Coachella Music Festival in California

SAN DIEGO, California — An 18-year-old San Diego woman died and her 16-year-old cousin were injured in a crash on Interstate 10 on the way to the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, a friend told KGTV television station in San Diego.

Federico Pedrazzini confirmed Ginevra Gallone-Latte died in the crash in Banning early Thursday morning. Her cousin Manuela was injured.

The California Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Cesar Hernandezozuna was speeding when his BMW drifted onto the dirt shoulder. The driver tried to get back onto the freeway but went over an embankment and hit two trees, officers said.

The crash split the car in two. Gallone-Latte was thrown and died at the scene, according to the CHP.

Her cousin was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Hernandezozuna suffered a facial injury, according to the CHP.

Both teens had previously attended La Jolla High School.

Officers ruled out alcohol and drugs as contributing factors in the crash but had not determined the cause, the CHP said.