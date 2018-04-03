Stella Artois recalled after glass found in select beer bottles
Select packages of Stella Artois are being voluntarily recalled because there may be glass particles inside the bottles.
According to the company, their supplier had a packaging error that caused glass to break and possibly fall into the bottles.
The recall includes select 11.2 oz. glass bottles sold in "6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, individual Stella Artois bottles in “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S."
Below is a detailed list of the bottles included in the recall:
|
U.S. Stella Artois Production Codes
|
Best Before Date
|
Package Code
|
Time Stamp
|
13/02/2018
|
49
|
02:00-06:00
|
13/02/2018
|
52
|
22:00-23:59
|
14/02/2018
|
52
|
00:00-02:00
|
14/02/2018
|
52
|
22:00-23:59
|
15/02/2018
|
52
|
00:00-05:00
|
19/02/2018
|
52, 55
|
02:00-12:00
|
20/02/2018
|
52,55
|
00:00-05:00
|
4/3/2018
|
55
|
21:00-23:59
|
5/3/2018
|
55
|
00:00-22:00
|
22/04/2018
|
55
|
22:00-23:59
|
23/04/2018
|
55
|
00:00-23:59
|
24/04/2018
|
55
|
00:00-03:00
|
7/5/2018
|
55
|
22:00-23:59
|
8/5/2018
|
55
|
00:00-11:00
|
6/6/2018
|
49
|
08:00-20:00
|
7/6/2018
|
49,52
|
22:00-23:59
|
8/6/2018
|
49
|
00:00-13:00
|
8/6/2018
|
52
|
00:00-07:00
|
29/08/2018
|
55
|
04:00-10:00
|
13/09/2018
|
55
|
23:00-23:59
|
14/09/2018
|
55
|
00:00-22:00
|
15/09/2018
|
55
|
06:00-23:59
|
16/09/2018
|
55
|
00:00-18:00
|
18/09/2018
|
55
|
01:00-08:00
|
21/09/2018
|
55
|
03:00-23:59
|
22/09/2018
|
55
|
00:00-03:00
|
23/09/2018
|
52
|
09:00-23:59
|
24/09/2018
|
52
|
00:00-12:00
|
25/09/2018
|
52
|
12:00-23:59
|
29/09/2018
|
52
|
04:00-14:00
|
6/10/2018
|
52
|
19:00-23:59
|
7/10/2018
|
52
|
00:00-02:00
|
9/10/2018
|
55
|
02:00-07:00
|
12/10/2018
|
49
|
05:00-10:00
|
27/10/2018
|
52
|
01:00-13:00
|
3/11/2018
|
55
|
18:00-23:59
|
3/11/2018
|
52
|
20:00-23:59
|
2/2/2019
|
55
|
18:00-23:59
|
U.S. Stella Artois Légère Production Codes
|
Best Before Date
|
Package Code
|
Time Stamp
|
6/10/2018
|
55
|
21:00-23:59
|
7/10/2018
|
55
|
00:00-02:00
|
12/10/2018
|
52
|
01:00-06:00
|
Canada Stella Artois Production Codes
|
Best Before Date
|
Package Code
|
Time Stamp
|
20/02/2018
|
49
|
00:00-06:00
|
25/04/2018
|
49
|
17:00-23:59
|
26/04/2018
|
49
|
00:00-04:00
|
20/5/2018
|
49
|
08:00-23:59
|
21/5/2018
|
49
|
00:00-01:00
|
7/6/2018
|
49,52
|
22:00-23:59
|
8/6/2018
|
49
|
00:00-13:00
|
8/6/2018
|
52
|
00:00-07:00
|
13/09/2018
|
55
|
21:00-23:59
|
14/09/2018
|
55
|
00:00-22:00
|
25/09/2018
|
52
|
12:00-23:59
|
26/09/2018
|
52
|
00:00-23:59
The beer was sold at stores nationwide, including Trader's Joes.
Customers who have purchased any of the packages with the specified production codes above are urged to not drink them, and to dispose of them or call the consumer hotline at 1-855-215-5824 for a refund.