Special counsel team met with Trump lawyers on day of Cohen raid

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators met with members of President Donald Trump's legal team on the same day that the FBI was launching a raid targeting the President's personal attorney, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The timing of the Monday raid made for an awkward meeting, which had been previously scheduled as part of preparations for a possible interview between the President and Mueller's team.

Jay Sekulow, who leads the President's legal team, did not comment on the timing of the meeting.

"We do not discuss conversations we have had or have not had with the special counsel," he said.

The raid on Cohen's home, hotel room and office brings the Mueller investigation deep inside the President's inner circle -- Cohen has worked with Trump for years and is treated as a confidant and a member of his family.

A source close to the President said there have been ongoing negotiations between Mueller's team and the President's legal team for a potential interview, but the raid on the President's personal attorney has upended those discussions. CNN reported last week that members of the legal team have been informally prepping the President for a possible interview, though no decision on the matter has been made.

The President's anger over the raid as well as a new assessment of what the implications of the raid could be for Cohen's most prominent client, Trump, are factors that the President's legal team has to take into account.