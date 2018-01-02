Southwest flights on sale for as low as $49

Southwest Airlines is offering discount deals on one-way domestic and international flights as long as you book between January 2 and January 25, 2018.

Southwest is calling it their "SALE-ebrate 2018."

The low fares start at $49, $59, $69 and $80 one-way to select destinations. The travel days are limited.

The discount deals apply to Southwest's "Wanna Get Away" fare class. The "Wanna Get Away" tickets include two free checked bags and in-flight beverages and snacks.

Not all departure points have $49 flights. Click on link below for a complete list of deals.

See a list of destinations here.

Book by 1/25. 21-day advance purchase required. Nonrefundable. Seats, travel days, and markets limited. Domestic travel valid 1/23/18 – 5/23/2018. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid 1/23/2018 – 3/1/2018 and 4/3/2018 – 5/17/2018. International travel valid 1/23/18 – 3/1/2018 & 4/3/18 – 5/17/2018. Points bookings do not include government fees from $5.60 per one-way flight.

Restrictions and exclusions apply.