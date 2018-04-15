Sleeping woman shot, killed by stray bullet in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A woman was shot and killed about 3:30 Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to an ambulance call and discovered a woman shot. Kindrea Brown, 24 was found shot to death in her own bed.

Janet Brown says she heard gunfire late Friday night but went to bed shortly thereafter. She had no idea that her youngest daughter, who was asleep in her bed, had been shot.

"I heard gunshots. That's all I heard. We checked and laid back down." said Brown.

Brown went to her daughter's room Saturday morning to wake her up for work.

"I get her up every morning and mess with her before she goes to work. I went back to wake her up and she didn't wake up. I couldn't get her up. She didn't respond to me anymore." said Brown.

No other information has been released. And no suspect has been taken into custody.