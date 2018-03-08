A 17-year-old high school senior was killed, and another student was wounded on Wednesday during a shooting at Huffman High School in Birmingham, Alabama, according to Al.com.

"We're not just talking about some person, we're talking about losing a part of our future,'' Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told Al.com. "Our hearts are heavy."

The surviving student, who is a junior at the school, is reportedly a member of the high school's football team. He was released from the hospital by Wednesday evening, and was also questioned by police.

The high school senior's family identity has not been released as authorities are in the process of notifying family members.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton told reporters on Wednesday that the shooting appears to have been accidental. Police have not said who fired the weapon or how the weapon was obtained.

Following a brief lockdown, students from the school were allowed to go home.