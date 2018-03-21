SC Johnson to eliminate up to 400 jobs

RACINE, Wisconsin -- Manufacturer SC Johnson announced Wednesday that between 300 and 400 positions in the company would be eliminated due to an organizational change.

The change was first announced to employees back in January, according to a statement from the company. Some of the eliminated roles were already open and will not be filled, while others will result in employees losing their jobs.

"Many affected employees" were notified Wednesday, the statement says.

"The company is healthy and our brands continue to be leaders in their categories," said Kelly M. Semrau, Senior Vice President – Global Corporate Affairs, Communication & Sustainability. "Other leading consumer packaged goods companies are doing the same as we all continue to respond to trends in the marketplace. Like them, we are doing this to maintain the company's health and leadership."

Headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, SC Johnson employs about 12,000 people worldwide. It was founded more than 100 years ago in 1886.

The company "intends to provide generous severance and outplacement help" to affected employees. There's no word yet on how many Wisconsin employees will lose their jobs.