Rep. Blake Farenthold: Texas congressman abruptly resigns

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R, Texas) abruptly resigned his congressional seat on Friday.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Farenthold issued a statement announcing his resignation Friday. He also posted a brief video with his announcement on YouTube.

Farenthold announced in December that he would not seek re-election amid allegations that he used taxpayer funds to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2014.

Farenthold, whose district includes Corpus Christi and some areas between Houston and San Antonio, has represented Texas' 27th District since 2010.

More on this as it develops.