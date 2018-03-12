Renee Baio, wife of actor Scott Baio, reveals she has microvascular brain disease

Renee Baio has revealed that she has microvascular brain disease.

The wife of actor Scott Baio shared the news after a follower on Twitter asked about her health.

"Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease," she wrote.

The disease impacts the small blood vessels in the brain, If left untreated, it "can contribute to mental decline, strokes, walking and balance problems, and dementia," according to Healthline.

Her husband also posted about her condition.

"Unfortunately, this is true," the former "Happy Days" star wrote. "Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know."

Baio is a former stunt woman, first diagnosed with meningioma brain tumors in 2015.

Scott Baio told The Blast they are unsure whether her health challenges are related to a brain injury his wife suffered during a 1992 jet ski accident.

"All we know is she must live as stress-free, depression free and anxiety free life as possible and a get good amount of sleep each night," he said. "This new disease can cause strokes and dementia."

