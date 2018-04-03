Rare albino deer caught on video in Michigan

MILFORD, Mich. - A rare albino deer was caught on video at a park in Oakland County, Michigan over the weekend.

The video, posted by Mick McDonald, shows the albino deer in Kensington Metropark in Milford.

A photo posted to the Pure Michigan Instagram page in early December also shows an albino deer in Kensington park. According to the post, research shows that your chances of seeing an albino in the wild are about 1 in 30,000.

In 2008, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission approved a measure dropping a rule that banned hunting of albino deer.