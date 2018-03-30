'Punish a Muslim Day' fliers have Arab-American community on edge

(WXYZ) - The Arab-American community is on high alert because of a hateful flier that is circulating.

The flier promotes April 3 as "Punish a Muslim Day" and encourages violence against Muslims with an escalating point system the more outrageous the act.

The fliers originated in London. They were left on the steps of several mosques there.

The message is now being spread to the U.S. by way of social media and raising concerns.

“We're encouraging the community to be vigilant and to have open lines of communication with local law enforcement. And, if you feel you’re in danger, call law enforcement immediately,” says American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee Legal and Policy Director Abed Ayoub. “ This is outrageous, this can not be happening in 2018. This is a clear sign of xenophobia, Islamophobia, and the unfortunate direction some individuals, not only in the UK, but in the United States are heading.”

Ayoub says the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee stands ready to help those in the community who may be harmed through any hateful acts.