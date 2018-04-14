President Trump tweets about Syria strikes: 'Mission Accomplished!'

President Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning, hours after US-led strikes targeted chemical weapons facilities in Syria.

"A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!" Trump tweetedl

Moments later, Trump tweeted again.

"So proud of our great Military which will soon be, after the spending of billions of fully approved dollars, the finest that our Country has ever had. There won’t be anything, or anyone, even close!"

During a statement at the White House on Friday evening, Trump implied that more strikes would be on the way, saying "we are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents."

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis appeared to walk those statements back a bit during a briefing on Friday, saying that the US did not have more strikes planned but would resume bombing of Assad continued his use of chemical weapons.

Mattis is expected to hold another briefing Saturday morning.