4 wounded, suspect dead in shooting at YouTube offices near San Francisco

Officials in San Bruno, California said on Tuesday afternoon that four people were wounded, and a suspect died of a possible self-inflicted wound, during a shooting at YouTube's corporate offices.

The San Bruno Police Department Chief Ed Barberini said police were called to YouTube headquarters at 12:46 p.m. local time and were on campus within two minutes. Barberini said officers found a wounded victim outside of the building. Officers then encountered a second person, who was likely the suspect, shot from a self-inflicted wound.

Officers then found two others wounded in an adjacent business, Barberini said. A fourth victim was also transported to an area hospital.

While the scene is considered clear and the threat is over, Barberini said the investigation continues.

"The investigation is still ongoing until we can put all the pieces together," he said.

Video posted on Twitter showed people leaving the campus with their hands up. Police appeared to have checked people leaving the campus for weapons.

KRON-TV reports that eyewitness heard up to 20 shots.

ATF officials said it will be responding to Tuesday's incident. The FBI also said it was on the scene of Tuesday's incident.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that President Donald Trump has been briefed on Tuesday's incident.

Warning: The videos below may contain explicit language.