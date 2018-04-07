Pair of bald eagles living near Ohio elementary school welcomes new eaglets

AVON LAKE, Ohio - A pair of bald eagles residing in a tree outside an Avon Lake elementary school has welcomed another eaglet to their nest.

The pair of eagles was affectionately named "Stars" and "Stripes" by a group of Avon Lake students several years ago. They have returned to their nest each year at Redwood Elementary School to raise a new brood.

An egg hatched on Friday around 9:44 a.m. A second egg started to hatch later in the day.

According to Redwood Elementary School principal T.J. Ebert, the bald eagles typically lay two to three eggs. The eggs usually take between 36 to 38 days to hatch.