Packers legend Brett Favre says he may have had 'hundreds, probably thousands' of concussions

Jay Sorgi
11:35 AM, Apr 12, 2018
24 Sep 2001: Quarterback Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers looks up after being sacked during the game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Washington Redskins were defeated, 37-0 by the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jonathan Daniel
Recently, Packers legend Brett Favre has made news with his take on the dangers of concussions after playing 20 years in the NFL, 16 for the Green Bay Packers.

He spoke about those dangers, and the uncovering of more of the effect of his career on his brain's health, with Megyn Kelly on NBC's "TODAY" program.

When asked how many concussions, he said "That I know of? Three, four maybe. As we are learning about concussions, there is a term often used in football and maybe in other sports, that I got 'dinged.' "

" 'Dinged' is a concussion. When you have ringing of the ears, seeing stars, that's a concussion. If that is a concussion, I've had hundreds, probably thousands throughout my career, which is frightening," he said. 

