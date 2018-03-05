Oscars 2018: When do they start, where to watch, and who's hosting

1:21 PM, Mar 3, 2018
6:48 PM, Mar 4, 2018

File this under "we saw that one coming." The two accounting partners who worked Sunday's Academy Awards won't be coming back. In case you've been living under a rock, here's why.   The biggest award of the night went to "La La Land" — for about two and a half minutes. Then, after some commotion on stage, the producer of "La La Land" announced "Moonlight" had actually won best picture. The accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers  took the blame  for the snafu, saying the presenters were mistakenly given the wrong envelope.  SEE MORE: The Oscars Pulled A Steve Harvey And Crowned Wrong Best Picture Winner The firm has tallied the votes for the awards  for 83 years  — and it follows a  pretty regimented process .  The accountant who gave Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty the wrong envelope tweeted right before the incident.   USA Today  reported the firm was told ahead of time the accountants couldn't tweet once they arrived at the show. The president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was none too pleased, to say the least. She told the  Associated Press , "They have one job to do. One job to do! Obviously, there was a distraction." While the two firm partners aren't expected to lose their jobs over this, the firm  has said  the two didn't act quickly enough to correct the issue.  Trending stories at Newsy.com 'Beauty And The Beast' To Include Disney's First Gay Character Is Oprah Considering Running For President? Coachella Lost Beyoncé, But This Diva Is Taking Her Spot

In the era of the #MeToo movement, standing up for survivors of sexual assault and harassment has taken over the red carpet during this year's award show season. With celebrities donning all black or wearing Time's Up pins.  But the upcoming 90th Academy Awards will be different. Leaders of the movement are not planning to protest. Director Ava DuVernay — a heavily involved member of the Time's Up movement — said the group plans to "stand down" at the Oscars, saying, "We are not an awards show protest group." DuVernay said Time's Up is working toward building "something that's sustainable, long-lasting and serious."  Another leader of the movement, producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes said the group wants to be strategic in the timing of their protests. But that doesn't mean Time's Up won't be in the spotlight during the Oscars. Leaders of the movement told  Variety  that Time's Up will be highlighted during the broadcast. It's unclear what exactly is planned.  Trending stories at Newsy.com Delta Will Review 'Politically Divisive' Discounts After NRA Fallout RAND Report On Guns Finds Policy Research Is Sorely Lacking Raisman Sues USOC, USA Gymnastics Over How They Handled Nassar Abuse

The red carpet, the stars, the fashion, the acceptance speeches.

It's all going down at the 90th Academy Awards.

Here's what you need to know about the ceremony:

Who's hosting the Academy Awards?

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will (hopefully) bring the funny again, just as he did at last year's ceremony.

Given his more politically-charged monologues recently on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," there are sure to be some Trump jokes -- and disses.

Related: Jimmy Kimmel brings new political profile to Oscar-host role

What's different about the Oscars this year?

The action kicks off a half hour earlier this year, starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.

Viewers will just have to wait and see if that extra time will translate into longer speeches by the winners.

What will people be talking about on the Oscars red carpet?

That could be tricky this year because E! host Ryan Seacrest is set to have his usual red carpet hosting duties.

Seacrest has been defending himself against an allegation of sexual misconduct. Though Seacrest was cleared of any wrongdoing by the network after a third-party investigation, strong support for the #MeToo movement and the Time's Up campaign might make for some awkward encounters.

Related: Ryan Seacrest's Oscar night could prove complicated

Who's presenting the Oscars?

The list is pretty impressive and includes Sandra Bullock, Emily Blunt, Dave Chappelle, Jodie Foster, Eiza González, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey and Christopher Walken, among others.

Oscar-winner Lupita N'yongo, one of the stars of what is arguably the biggest film currently in theaters, "Black Panther," will also present.

Who will win the Oscars?

That is the question of the evening.

While there are some frontrunners in the acting categories, the best picture Oscar is up for grabs.

Related: Oscar nominations 2018 - The full list

One thing we do know is that safeguards have now been put in place to ensure there won't be another envelope mix-up.

"La La Land" was mistakenly named best picture last year, when the winner was in fact "Moonlight."

Related: Remembering the 'Moonlight' and 'La La Land' Oscars fiasco

Where to watch the Academy Awards?

ABC will begin its live coverage of the red carpet at 6:30 p.m. EST, available on broadcast platforms and live-streaming on ABC.com or the ABC app.

