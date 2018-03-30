Officer shot, killed by man allegedly impersonating officer in Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - An officer was shot and killed in Christian County, Kentucky by a man impersonating an officer.

According to Hopkinsville, Kentucky Mayor Carter Hendricks, the male officer was off-duty at the time of the shooting Thursday evening.

Hopkinsville Police officials said the suspect, 35-year-old James Kenneth Decoursey, attempted to pull over a driver. That driver was the off-duty officer, who has not yet been named.

Shortly after Decoursey initiated the fake traffic stop, he allegedly shot and killed the officer.

Tonight a police officer in Hopkinsville, KY was killed in the line of duty — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 29, 2018

There is no greater sacrifice than that of a person willing to lay down their life for another...Thank God for the #ThinBlueLine — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 29, 2018

Officials said Decoursey fled the scene and stole a white Chevrolet pickup truck with Kentucky plates 2070GH. Police asked anyone who may see him or the truck to not approach him but immediately call 911.

Decoursey has an extensive criminal history, including several felony charges.