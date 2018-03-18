'No Irish Pub' in Detroit refuses to serve Irish people as social experiment

DETROIT (WXYZ) - "No Irish Pub," which opened in Corktown during Detroit's St. Patrick's Day parade, has implemented a shocking rule to make a point.

The pub refuses to serve Irish people.

Those behind the idea want people to experience how Irish immigrants used to be treated in America.

It's described as a social experiment designed to start a conversation around immigrant rights.

No Irish Pub from Atlas Industries on Vimeo.

