Megan Barry: Nashville mayor resigns in the wake of sex scandal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Mayor Megan Barr has resigned after she pleaded guilty to theft of property over $10,000 on Tuesday.

Her resignation follows several days of negotiations between Barry's legal team and Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk, and less than five weeks after Barry, in an interview with Scripps station WTVF in Nashville, first admitted to a two-year affair with her police bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.

A day later, Funk announced he was requesting the TBI to investigate whether Barry or Forrest had misused taxpayer money during that affair.

Recently, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent revealed in a search warrant affidavit that investigators had uncovered nude photos of a woman taken on Forrest's police-issued phone while he was traveling with the mayor and while he was on the clock.

Later, WTVF uncovered security video showing the two making frequent visits in the early morning hours to Nashville's historic City Cemetery.

