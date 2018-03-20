Missouri woman finds bomb on front porch

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The St. Joseph Police Department (SJPD) is investigating after a woman found a bomb on her front porch.

Alexis Washington was up late with her newborn daughter and young son when she heard a loud pop and saw a flash of red light. When she came outside to check it out, she found the bomb on her porch.

"The cop told me then that the propane tank was leaking, there was ammunition on top of it with a paper towel that was lit on fire," Washington said. "A bomb? I just don't understand, like a bomb? You can't fight that. That's why it's just like you've got to go. I got to go."

SJPD Cpt. Jeff Wilson said the bomb was definitely homemade. The porch was doused with kerosene.

"I don't have any words for it because I don't see how you could do that," Washington said.

SJPD and the ATF are investigating.

Washington is thankful her family got out safely.

"All I can say is it was God, you know, because it went out," said Washington. "The paper towel went out and that's what saved us."