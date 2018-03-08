Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment with lidocaine recalled

Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment with lidocaine was recalled Wednesday because the packaging is not child resistant, which is required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

RELATED: More recall news

The pain relieving ointment contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately place the ointment out of the reach of children.

Call United Exchange, the product's importer, toll-free at 888-645-8204 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

The product was sold at BiLo, Food Lion, Giant Foods, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Price Chopper, Rite Aid, Stop & Shop, Tops and Walgreens stores nationwide from January 2014 through November 2017 for about $9.

The following lot numbers are included in the recall: