Massachusetts police, firefighters save puppy choking on food

(KGTV) - A group of Massachusetts police officers and firefighters are being hailed as heroes after coming to the aid of a choking puppy this week.

North Reading resident Megan Vitale stormed into a police station Sunday telling officers her 9-week-old Saint Bernard puppy, Bodhi, was choking on food. An acquaintance came running in with Bodhi shortly after, the puppy limp and unresponsive in his arms, surveillance footage from the station showed.

A group of officers came running out to begin administering first aid to the puppy. A group of North Reading firefighters also arrived at the station to help with back blows and chest compressions.

After 10 minutes, the food blockage was finally dislodged and Bodhi was revived.

"Ultimately, a life was saved thanks to rescuers falling back on their training and remaining calm. Even though we are not faced with this kind of incident every day, the officers reacted just as they would in any emergency situation," North Reading Police Chief Murphy said. “We are hopeful that the puppy will make a full recovery."

Firefighters used a special oxygen tank designed for pets to help Bodhi get breathing again.

"Many of our firefighters have pets at home in their own families. We do not get to choose the emergency situation that comes our way, so it is important that first responders be prepared for anything," Fire Chief Stats said.

Bodhi was able to leave with Vitale to receive follow-up care from a veterinarian, according to the police department.