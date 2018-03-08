The Force is with the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Legendary actor Mark Hamill will be honored Thursday with the 2,630th star on Tinsel Town's iconic sidewalk. Hamill's "Star Wars" co-star Harrison Ford and director George Lucas will help unveil the star during the ceremony.

Of course, in addition to his role in the "Star Wars" saga, the California native has encompassed all aspects of the entertainment world, including Broadway, voice-over roles, and television.

The ceremony can be viewed live online:

Fans will undoubtedly recognize Hamill's memorable turn as "The Joker" throughout various Batman shows, movies, and media. He's also played notable roles in the films "Corvette Summer," "The Big Red One," "Slipstream," "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and the upcoming "Brisby Bear."

On Broadway, Hamill flexed his acting reach in productions of "The Elephant Man," "Amadeus," "The Nerd," and "Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks."

Hamill had some fun with TV host Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday on "Jimmy Kimmel: Live," where he cleared a little room from his place on the Walk of Fame.

"Well, I just picked out my spot for the star. I'm getting it ready for tomorrow," Hamill, with a jackhammer in hand, tells Kimmel before the camera pans down to reveal Kimmel's own star demolished. "Hey Jimmy I got an idea, why don't you put your star in front of Hooters?"

However, Hamill's work extends past entertainment. The actor has been involved with charitable work with NAI (USC Neighborhood Academic Initiative), the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Feeding America.