Man tried destroying McDonald's 'Golden Arches' after being refused order

2:39 PM, Mar 25, 2018

An Oregon man was arrested last week and faces multiple criminal charges after attempting to destroy a McDonald's location's "Golden Arches" after he was refused an order of 30 double cheeseburgers. 

The News-Review first reported the March 17 incident, which took place in Sutherlin, Oregon. 

Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton was charged with suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment, the News-Review reported. 

The incident became so scary, a witness inside the McDonald's pulled out a gun out of fear. 

Fulton allegedly became irate after McDonald's employees refused to fulfill his order of 30 double cheeseburgers. After being refused the order, Fulton allegedly tore down a McDonald's banner and attempted to destroy the location's Golden Arches. 

Why he was refused the order in the first place is unknown. 

