Man notes 'hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns' in obit

An Ohio man used his obituary to poke fun at the Cleveland Browns.

Paul Stark's obituary in the Sandusky Register said he died Dec. 27, 2017 of "complications from a brief illness, exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns." Stark was 80, according to the Associated Press.

The Browns would go on to finish the season 0-16 on Dec. 31 after a 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns coach Hue Jackson promised he would jump into Lake Erie should the Browns go winless. The team is 1-31 in Jackson's two-year tenure as head coach.

Stark's obit included a line of hope for the Browns, which have made the playoffs once since the franchise returned in 1999.

"Paul passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner, but had many well-earned blessings," according to the obit. "Paul believed in paying it forward, and the goodwill he leaves behind will endure long after he's gone."