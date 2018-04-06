Man facing 20 years in prison for selling fentanyl that killed Ohio woman

AKRON, Ohio - An Akron, Ohio man will spend at least the next 20 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a woman who overdosed on the drug and died nearly three years ago.

Jurmaine A. Jeffries, 29, was convicted of distribution of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute the drug.

A jury found that the fentanyl Jeffries sold the woman resulted in her death.

On Sept. 16, 2015, the day of her death, the woman texted and called Jeffries to ask about buying heroin. He responded to her messages and told her "B right there."

Cell phone records placed Jeffries in the area near the woman's house on the day she died, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, after the woman died, police used her phone to text Jeffries about buying more drugs. Police arrested him when he showed up at the woman's house with fentanyl on his person.

Sentencing will take place at a later date, but Jeffries is facing a mandatory minimum of two decades in prison for his charges.

“We will prosecute those who sell fentanyl and other drugs that kill our friends and neighbors,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said. “This defendant drove around Akron delivering poison for profit. The Akron Police Department and all our law enforcement partners did a tremendous job bringing this man to justice.”