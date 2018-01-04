(WXYZ) - A man has been accused sexually assaulting a woman while she was sleeping on a Jan. 3 Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Detroit, according to a criminal complaint filed yesterday.

According to the complaint, 34-year-old Prabhu Ramamoorthy reportedly unbuttoned the 22-year-old victim's shirt and stuck his hand in her pants while she was asleep against the plane's window.

The victim said she woke up to Ramamoorthy penetrating her with his fingers and reported the incident immediately to the flight attendants, the complaint read.

Ramamoorthy was reportedly taken into custody at the Wayne County Airport Authority and, according to court documents, later stated to an agent that he "might have" undone the victim's bra and cupped her breast over her clothes. He also allegedly said that he tried to put his finger in her vagina, according to the federal complaint.