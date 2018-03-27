Love Ranch owner Dennis Hof reacts to Stormy Daniels interview

LAS VEGAS - Stormy Daniels' extensive interview with Anderson Cooper where the porn star discussed details of her relationship with now President Donald Trump is drawing mixed reactions from those in the adult industry.

While Daniels told Cooper she was speaking out to defend herself against claims she is a liar or only in it for the money, others thought she had other motives.

"Of course this $130,000 is nothing compared to what she is going to get from these news agencies and her strip club appearances," brothel owner Dennis Hof said of Daniels' interview.

The owner of the Love Ranch said he knows Daniels from crossing paths on red carpets but said he has never really cared for her.

He's also made no secret that he is a big supporter of President Trump.

"Stormy Daniels got something out of having sex with Donald Trump. Is it bragging rights? She said she didn't get paid, I don't believe it. What is it?" But keep your mouth shut," Hof said.

But not everyone in Las Vegas who knows Daniels is as adamant about the interview.

Those who met and worked with Daniels when she made an appearance at the Sapphire Gentlemen's Club said she was "very polite."

Some went on to say they couldn't speak about such a personal thing on a nationally televised program.

"I don't know if I could go on camera and talk about a personal incident like that," Natalie Tejeda said.

The White House said the president denies all of the claims being made by Daniels.

More than 20 million people tuned in to watch those claims, but the White House will not say whether the president was one of them.

Daniels' attorney told Good Morning America that his client has a "litany of more evidence" to back her allegation.