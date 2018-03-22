House Intelligence Committee votes to release report on Russia investigation findings

The House Intelligence Committee has voted to release the Republicans' report on possible Russia election interference.

The report shows the committee found no evidence of Donald Trump's presidential campaign colluding with Russia during the 2016 election. It will take a few weeks to declassify the report before it's available to the public.

Democrats believe the Republicans are ending the investigation prematurely. The move to shut down the panel's Russia investigation comes on the heels of revelations that the Trump campaign improperly collected data from millions of people who use the social media website Facebook, getting information from profiles without permission.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a public apology for the scandal and vows to better protect user data.